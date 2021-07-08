The results of Argentina and Brazil until their clash in the final of the Copa América

07/08/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

We are immersed in the two most important continental competitions in the world of football: on the one hand, the upcoming Euro 2020, which has brought us an incredible repertoire of football. On the other hand, there is the Copa América, in which the best teams in the American continent show the best football.

Thus, the final has arrived that will face those who are traditionally the favorites to win this tournament: Argentina and Brazil. Both teams have been at a high level throughout the tournament, so it was to be expected that they will see each other in the final, at which time Leo Messi is expected to lead the albiceleste against the canarinha.

After their draw against Chile in the group stage, the Argentines have mastered the situation quite well: they beat Uruguay and Paraguay 1-0 each, crushed Bolivia 1-4 and Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals. It cost them more beat Colombia, a game that was decided on penalties.

At the same time, Brazil began beating: Venezuela 3-0, Peru 4-0, Colombia 2-1 and a scant 1-1 against Ecuador. In the quarterfinals they eliminated Chile by the minimum 1-0 and in the semifinals they did the same with Peru.It remains to be seen which of the two teams will take home the award..