The results endorse Girona heading to Primera

06/14/2021

On at 18:53 CEST

Carles rosell

Girona de Vallecas returns with a valuable 1-2 and also with the certainty that most of the results it has achieved this season in Montilivi they serve to go up to First.

Since the beginning of last October until today, the Catalan team has played 22 home games, between regular league and play-offs. He has lost five, but the last defeat is in March and the most current inertia is the most positive, with up to seven consecutive victories.

Of all these encounters, only one would leave him without the jackpot. It is the 0-2 against Leganés at the start of the second round. A duel also marked by controversy, with a Santi Bueno goal annulled by a most rigorous offside.

The other 21 markers would already go well for Girona. Because despite having suffered some more defeat in Montilivi, all have been 0-1, something that would not help Rayo to complete the comeback. A little more in their favor has the Iraola team their results away from Vallecas.

The 1-2 on Sunday leaves him against the ropes and forces him to star in an authentic feat, although this season, in the 22 displacements there are some results that would help him turn the tables and thus go up to First. There are four results that would already be worth him: 0-2 in Miranda, 2-3 against Espanyol, 0-3 in Alcorcón and 0-2 in Castalia. There are three more, the 1-2 of Zaragoza, Fuenlabrada and Leganés, which would take the game to extra time.

Girona is worth the victory, the draw with or without goals, and even losing by 0-1 to be a new First Division team.