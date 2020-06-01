Sunday May 31, 2020

After the three games played yesterday (05/30), during this Sunday, May 31, South Korean soccer lived two duels that faced Seoul against Seongnam and Incheon versus Pohang. These are the results of the matches in the Asian league in the midst of the pandemic.

South Korean football continues despite the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Like the Bundesliga, the K League continues in the midst of the pandemic, with a strict sanitary protocol to ensure the health of the players and the community involved.

During the current day 4 of the 2020 season of the South Korean league, yesterday (05/30) three matches were played on the first day of the current date. Today, May 31, soccer continued with duels to update the classification.

The first duel was between Seoul that hosted Seongnam. The locals needed victory to get out of the relegation group. However, Seongnam continued its positive streak and achieved an important victory by the minimum to get third place in the table.

The other duel had more action. Incheon hosted Pohan in a game that ended 1 to 4 in favor of the visitors. The locals were totally overwhelmed from the 7th minute of the game, when Iljutcenko’s first goal fell. Ten minutes later, Ha Chang-Rae scored another goal for the visit. At 26 ’, Kim Ho-Nam scored the only goal for his team and they retired with a 2 to 1 against.

However, the second half would be all in favor for Pohang. With goals at minute 69 ’by Lee Seung-Mo and at minute 86’ by Song Min-Kyu, Pohang’s team sentenced the match in their favor.

Three points to continue stalking the leaders of the table, in a new season of the K League in South Korea.