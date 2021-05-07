The restyling of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is hinted at in this teaser

The Volkswagen tiguan was the advance of the German firm in the compact SUV segment. Yes, because in 2002 the Touareg debuted. This first generation lasted in the market longer than we would have liked, especially since its rivals picked up the pace and got ahead. But that did not last long, since in 2016 the second installment landed and it was accompanied. Then the Volkswagen tiguan allspace.

Considering that the commercial minivans hitch it had lost steam and that the SUV’s rose like foam, the German brand did not think about it. With the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace they offered a family cut model that, in addition, satisfy the needs of the most adventurous clients. Now, after nearly five years on the market, and once the ‘normal’ Tiguan has caught up, it receives subtle restyling That improves your arguments.

The presentation of the restyling of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be on May 12 …

To announce the restyling of the Tiguan Allspace Volkswagen officials have published a teaser. The photo corresponds to part of the side and rear view. In the foreground we have the rear optics and below the Allspace plate. If we look closely, the exterior design of the headlight changes little, although the interior configuration is different. Especially because it adopts the same scheme, for daylight, that the Tiguan recently released.

The rest of design elements It seems that they will change little with respect to the novelties that his younger brother presented. This is what Volkswagen itself says, because in the press release they announce that …

“The Tiguan Allspace has received the same treatment and now dazzles with a sharper appearance, digital cockpit and comprehensive connectivity »

If on the outside it will change little, on the inside there will be no big surprises. It will debut a renewed steering wheel and center console. They will be joined by a infotainment system with 8 or 10 inch size touch screen. It will come to life thanks to MIB3 system with, in addition, online services. In terms of security, there will be an evolution of the package Travel Assist with aids such as adaptive cruise control or lane keeping assistant among others.

To finish we must mention another detail. Along with the teaser Volkswagen has published when it will be the official debut of the revamped Tiguan Allspace. If all goes according to plan, the next May 12 at a digital event. Until then we will have to wait, but we are convinced that some leak will give us some joy ahead of time.

