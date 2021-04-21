The restyling of the Volkswagen Polo already has a date and this teaser announces it

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the most revered utility vehicles in the B segment. Not surprisingly, its life history covers nothing more and nothing less than since 1975. In the almost fifty years that it has been on sale, it has offered a wide range adapted to the tastes of a large part of the public. Until reaching the current generation, the sixth, whose leaders decided to bet on what works: a single five-door body and frugal engines.

This was in 2017 and since then it has rained a lot. Above all because much of its rivals have been updated with new technologies and mechanical options. Considering the situation and that his cousin, the Seat Ibiza, He presented his restyling days ago, now it was his turn. To announce this fact, those responsible for the firm have published a teaser. In it you can see the right thing, although it is good to intuit where the changes will go …

The renewed Volkswagen Polo will debut on April 22

The teaser we have of the renewed Volkswagen polo is from one of his front optics. To be exact, it’s the front left (the one on the driver’s side). In it you can see how the design changes, with what seems to be the addition of a small eyebrow on the outside. That element, precisely, houses a segment of the new LED daytime running light, since the other runs through the lower area of ​​the optics and joins the other headlight through the front grille.

The interior layout also changes since, at least in this unit, it has LED floodlights. For its part, the grill seems unchanged, although the lighting of the teaser is very brief. Complete the changes one new purple paint. And so far we can read, although we will make very little mistakes if we “bet” that the renewed Polo will wear an image similar to the one seen in the latest SUVs that the German brand has launched.

There is no data from the interior or the mechanical section, although seeing the evolution of Ibiza, we should expect something similar. Where we do expect there to be a more notable change is in the quality of interior materials. As it happened with the T-Cross and T-Roc, the assembly adjustments are very good, but the hard plastics do not stick in a car that plays the trump card of a positioning between the generalist spectrum and the premium.

With everything, there is only wait until Thursday, April 22, at which point we will know all the details of the renewed Volkswagen Polo. The virtual event organized will take place at 11 hours and if you don’t want to miss it, here we leave you the link.

Source – Volkswagen