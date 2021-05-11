The restyling of the Skoda Kodiaq already has an official price in our country

The Skoda Kodiaq It is, together with the Superb saloon, the flagship of the Mladá Boleslav firm. If we forget about the Yeti, it was the brand’s first SUV, and one of the most satisfying. Now, with the arrival of Enyaq iV things could change, although many things still have to happen for the pure electric to take over the market. Therefore, crosses the equator of its life cycle with a very firm step and high sales.

Days ago we told you the secrets of the renewed Skoda Kodiaq. Those responsible for the model have opted for continuity, although without falling into neglect. So, in addition to introducing improvements in the exterior and interior design, have updated their mechanical range. This evolution should help you maintain your position in the sales charts as well as some adjusted prices compared to its rivals. We explain how the range that will come to Spain looks like.

The renewed Skoda Kodiaq will be sold in four finishes …

If we take a look at the Skoda Spain web configurator, we see that the revamped Kodiaq will be sold with four trim levels. Called Active, Ambition, Style Y Sportline, names that sound familiar to us from the previous Kodiaq and other models of the firm. In all, and following the commercial policy of the brand, the number of elements that make up the endowment is generous. Especially in the most complete, and sporty cut, Sportline.

Reviewing the version envelope Active, we can find elements such as 17-inch alloy wheels, multifunction steering wheel, rear parking sensor or Front Assist + Lane Assist. The upper level, Ambition, adds to them Bi-zone air conditioning system, Matrix LED headlights or rear view camera. Going up one more rung, in completion Style, we have an endowment focused on providing a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Thus, at this level, 18-inch alloy wheels are not lacking, Amundsen navigation system with 8-inch screen, hands-free access and start (Kessy Full) or mixed fabric and leather upholstery. Finally there is the most “pintona” and sporty version of all. On the level Sportline we will find, among others, 19-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, Full LED headlights o Amundsen navigation system plus Virtual Cockpit.

List of prices and engines for the Kodiaq in Spain …

Before finishing, and take a look at the price table, we will remind you with what engines you can buy the renewed Kodiaq in Spain. In gasoline we have, for the moment, a single version that revolves around the block 1.5 TSI with 150 HP of power and 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. In diesel there is also a single engine, although in this case the 2.0 TDI it is available in two power levels.

The access version gives 150 hp of power and depending on the version it can have a manual or automatic gearbox. In addition, all-wheel drive is also available. In the case of the option 200 hp it is only available in the two most complete trims, with a DSG automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Later, new options and hybridization will arrive, but now we leave you with what will come to our country …

Engine Traction Change Finish Price Engine Traction Change Finish Price 1.5 TSI 150 CV Front Manual 6-speed Active 29,680 € 1.5 TSI 150 CV Front Manual 6-speed Ambition 32,680 € 1.5 TSI 150 CV Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Ambition 34,180 € 2.0 TDI 150 CV Front Manual 6-speed Ambition € 36,680 2.0 TDI 150 CV Total 4 × 4 Automatic DSG 7-speed Ambition € 40,180 1.5 TSI 150 CV Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Style € 37,480 2.0 TDI 150 CV Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Style 39,280 € 2.0 TDI 150 CV Total 4 × 4 Automatic 7-speed DSG Style 42,780 € 2.0 TDI 200 CV Total 4 × 4 Automatic DSG 7-speed Style 45,880 € 1.5 TSI 150 CV Front Manual 6-speed Sportline 48,385 € 1.5 TSI 150 CV Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Sportline 39,985 € 2.0 TDI 150 CV Front Automatic DSG7-speed Sportline € 41,745 2.0 TDI 150 CV Total 4 × 4 Automatic DSG 7-speed Sportline 44,545 € 2.0 TDI 200 CV Total 4 × 4 Automatic with 7-speed DSG Sportline € 48,385

Source – Skoda