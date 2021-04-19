The restrictions in 17 areas of Madrid and three municipalities will affect 450,000 Madrid residents from this Monday

The Basic Health Zones (ZBS) of the districts of the capital of Castelló (Salamanca) and Eloy Gonzalo (Chamberí), together with that of the municipality of Majadahonda, have restrictions from this monday to try to stop the increase in infections by Covid-19.

In total they will be 17 ZBS and three locations those that will register mobility restrictions for a period of 14 days affecting a population of 450,000 people.

In addition, the measures of limitation of mobility applied since Monday, April 12 in the ZBS of Villanueva del Pardillo, Princesa and Barcelona (Móstoles), Villa de Vallecas (Villa de Vallecas), Quinta de los Molinos (San Blas-Canillejas), Barajas (Barajas), Silvano (Hortaleza) ) and Manzanares el Real.

Restrictions are extended to seven additional days in Las Margaritas (Getafe), San Fernando de Henares (San Fernando), Las Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas), Chopera (Arganzuela), Virgen de Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo) and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro).

On the other hand, restrictions are lifted for its improvement in the ZBS of Alameda de Osuna (Barajas district), Vicálvaro-Artilleros (Vicálvaro), the ZBS of Villaviciosa de Odón, and the towns of La Cabrera and Colmenarejo.

The General Directorate of Public Health establishes, according to the epidemiological evolution of the region, the criteria for the limitations in these population centers at a threshold more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 14 days, increasing trend and community transmission.