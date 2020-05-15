20 years ago, on May 13, 2000, Alejandro González Iñárritu arrived at his first film festival with his first film. Was the Cannes Film Festival and featured Dog Loves starring Vanessa Bauche, Gael García Bernal, Emilio Echeverría and Valeria Amaya.

The film, in that edition that opened the new millennium, Iñárritu took the Grand Prize (feature film) of the Critics’ Week. And this is history. Dog Loves is one of the most important films in national filmography for its exceptional narrative (choral), great performances and a story that presented a Mexico in different dimensions.

Cinema had always had the quality of defining the image of the Mexican before the world. The singing charro at one time and the jarioso at another, the criminal, the drug trafficker … and with Dog loves, there were a variety of schemes that removed those stereotypes.

Plus, Mexico began to be seen as a country with a quality film projection. It is not that the 90s were bad, but cinema was not internationalized. Dog loves came to the Oscars with a nomination for Best Foreign Film or non-English speaking film, the first for Mexico in 25 years.

So, its 20th anniversary is of utmost importance and we need to talk about this movie. Alejandro González Iñárritu spoke of some activities around the anniversary such as a possible screening at the Zocalo in Mexico City in December 2020 and even a concert with soundtrack bands.

However, it is not only the projection as such. The film that Iñárritu would present is the restored, remastered and remixed version. And to give it the place it deserves, this version of Dog Loves will be presented as part of the agenda of the Morelia International Film Festival in 2020 and will have a gala function at the 18th edition of the FICM.

Iñárritu has participated in different ways in the Morelia International Film Festival even before it became the most important film festival in Mexico. It was special guest in 2007 and in 2010 he returned to present Biutiful as an opening film. For 2014, he inaugurated that year’s edition with Birdman, film that gave him his first Oscar for Best Director.

The COVID-19 pandemic has paused the film industry in different ways. The productions have been suspended and theaters are closed, so some releases have been postponed for several months and other titles have given way to the premiere on streaming platforms.

The Cannes Film Festival moved its dates from May to June, but with the provisions of the French government, it will not be possible. Last year, Iñárritu was president of the jury in Cannes (thanks for recognizing Parasite, by the way) and It would have been interesting to present that restored version at the festival.