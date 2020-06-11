All California Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices that are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will open Thursday with some limited services.

Some offices had already reopened as part of a gradual reopening offering some services to clients. The DMV also offers a virtual field office to facilitate some online procedures.

Still, none of the venues will offer behind-the-wheel driving tests.

Employees will assist clients with appointments for services that can only be completed at a DMV field office, including the following list of services provided by the department:

Paying for registration of a vehicle impounded due to registration-related problems Restoring a suspended or revoked driver’s license Applying for a free or reduced fee identification card Processing of commercial driver’s license transactions Requesting parking placards for disabled people (this can also be done by mail using form REG 195) Add an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver’s license Verification of a transit training document to drive a transit bus DMV Express customer processing for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows Vehicle checks

The department has begun the process of rescheduling appointments that were canceled during the temporary closing. Once those appointments are met, the DMV will begin offering new appointments.

As for actual identification requests, the federal government extended the application date to October 1, 2021. That is one year later than previously announced.

Various health safety measures will be applied, according to the DMV, including mouth masks for employees, physical distance, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, and gloves. In addition, customers will be asked to wait outside the building while they call.