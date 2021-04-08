The response of the Government in the Senate to the question of how much the ‘friends’ of Juan Carlos I cost Heritage

The Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyanm, with Juan Carlos (Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER via AFP via Getty Images)

Juan Carlos I has reappeared in the Senate. More specifically, the potential effect of their adventures on the National Heritage accounts. The representative of Compromís in the Upper House, Carles Mulet, has addressed the Government with a written question to talk about the emeritus and his “dangerous friends”.

The question, made on February 18, was anything but metaphorical: “What cost has the payment of favors, silences, gifts, or miscellaneous expenses for all of Juan’s wide collection of friends and / or special friends had for National Heritage? Carlos I?”.

The document does not include the name of Corinna Larsen, who is linked with huge amounts of money as gifts from the emeritus, nor that of other figures linked to the accounts of Juan Carlos de Borbón, who has tried to regularize his situation with the Spanish Treasury.

The Valencian party has shared the response of the Executive, which has drawn up laws to define what Heritage covers. The Government’s letter states that “the Board of Directors of the National Heritage supports the expenses of the workers who provide service in the Palacio de la Zarzuela” in accordance with Law 23/1982, of June 16, regulating the National Heritage; Royal Decree 496/1987, of March 18, which approves the Regulations that develop it, and Royal Decree 434/1988, of May 10, on restructuring the House of His Majesty the King.

More in detail, the answer clarifies that the National Heritage is in charge of the expenses in various infrastructures of the Palace of La Zarzuela:

Facilities Maintenance. Maintenance of lighting equipment. Supervision and maintenance of the air conditioning system. Maintenance of fire fighting equipment. Maintenance of lifting devices. Maintenance of insta …

