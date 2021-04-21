The response of a tennis player to Piqué after his tweet about the Super League: “And Davis?”

Gerard Piqué has been to date the only player in the Barça in giving your opinion on the Super league. The Barça center-back published a tweet in which he hinted at his rejection of the new competition, but Pique received a harsh response that has generated a great stir on the networks.

“Soccer belongs to the fans. Today more than ever, “he wrote Pique on Twitter, prompting the French tennis player Nico Mahut will reply to you for your involvement in the Davis Cup, the tennis tournament of countries.

“What about the Davis Cup”, published Mahut, in a comment that has more than 3,000 ‘likes’.

Nico Mahut responded forcefully to Gerard Piqué

Other users in the networks also spoke in the same line of Nico Mahut, criticizing that Pique don’t be in favor of Super league but that it is one of the promoters of the new format of the Davis Cup, a tournament that in its first editions was held exclusively in Madrid -now it will expand to Turin and Innsbruck-, and in which there are no longer qualifying rounds for several cities as in the past.