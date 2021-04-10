The response of a child about the closure of Navacerrada that dislodges a Telemadrid reporter

The news was known last month: the central government decreed the closure of three slopes of the Navacerrada ski resort by not renewing a new concession of those ski facilities, an announcement that for the company that manages it, Puerto de Navacerrada, supposes its bankruptcy and implies the “disappearance” of the entire station, one of the most recognized in the Community of Madrid and in Castilla y León, by making the operation unviable.

On March 31, the station closed its facilities for this season. A team from Telemadrid traveled there to learn about the reaction of your users who have been skiing in this area for years.

At one point, the reporter approached a boy to ask his opinion. “These little ones will have to go to Sierra Nevada, to the Pyrenees, with how well you ski here in Navacerrada, Right? “, Asked the journalist.

“Don’t close it, Perro Sánchez, you’re the worst“The boy responded indignantly, a comment that left the reporter dislodged and that soon became viral when it was shared on social networks.

“This was not prepared. He could have said something else, another outrage, and well … Freedom of expression, What can we do. Sorry, Perro Sánchez, I’m sorry, “concluded the reporter with a laugh.