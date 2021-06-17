The resounding victory of the Azzurri nominates the transalpine team as one of the favorites this Eurocup

06/17/2021 at 9:50 AM CEST

The Italian Selection was not even close to a favorite to win the Euro 2021. The Azzurri have kept a low and low profile during qualifying, so their way of playing football had gone largely unnoticed, although it was undeniably of the highest quality.

Now, it seems that their results have finished blowing up after conceding six goals to their rivals in the last two matches of the Eurocup group stage.

Thus, we speak of a 3-0 to a Turkey that was defenseless against the attack of a combined who has always been solid in defense but whose offensive profile has cost him. With Demiral’s own door in 53, it was clear that the attacks on the Eurasian goal had their results, but the two goals from Inmobile and Insigne finished forging the triumph of the neighboring team.

Later it was the turn of Swiss, a team also neighboring Italy and that is usually solid defensively but that it has also fallen 3-0. Thus, two goals from Locatelli and one from Inmobile have set the course for victory.

Thus, Italy is slowly posing as a rival to be reckoned with in their sporting successes on the way to winning the European trophy.