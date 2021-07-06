The “resounding success” of the experiment in Iceland with the 4-day work week

The experiment works. At least in Iceland.

The tests with the four-day work week in the small European country were “a resounding success,” researchers said Monday, and is already producing a change in work patterns.

In the experiment, conducted from 2015 to 2019, workers were paid the same for working fewer hours. Y productivity was maintained or improved in most workplaces, the researchers noted.

Other similar experiments are being done in other parts of the world, such as Spain and New Zealand.

In Iceland the pilot was held at the City Hall of the capital, Reykjavik, and in positions of the national government, and had the participation of some 2,500 workers, about 1% of the country’s workforce.

Many of them went from a 40-hour week to a 35- or 36-hour week, the British think tank researchers explained. Autonomy and of the Icelandic Association for Sustainable Democracy (Alda).

The experiments led the unions to negotiate new work patterns, and now 86% of the Icelandic workforce has either already decided to work fewer hours for the same pay or will soon have the right to do so.



. Reykjavik City Hall was one of the experiment sites.

Workers reported feeling less stressed and with less risk of burnout syndrome or burnout, and they indicated that the balance between their private and work life had improved.

Will Stronge, research director at Autonomy, noted that “this study shows that the world’s largest experiment in reducing working hours in the public sector it was, according to all parameters, a resounding success ”.

“It shows that the public sector is ready to be a pioneer in reducing workweeks and that other governments can learn some lessons.”

Gudmundur D. Haraldsson, researcher at Alda, highlighted that “the reduction of the Icelandic week tells us that it is not only possible to work less in these times, but also that progressive change is possible.

Spain is testing a four-day work week at some companies in part due to the challenges of the pandemic.

The experiment in Spain to reduce the work week to 4 days

And the Unilever company in New Zealand is doing an experiment by giving its workers the opportunity to cut their hours by 20% without lowering their salary.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.