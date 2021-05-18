The resounding conclusion of the doctor César Carballo on the delay of the second dose of AstraZeneca

The doctor César Carballo, on the set of ‘La Sexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

The doctor César Carballo, known for his television appearances on programs such as La Sexta Noche, Informe Covid and El Programa de AR, has once again been very critical about the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It is not yet known what will happen to the second dose of people who have been inoculated with AstraZeneca. It is about a million and a half people who are waiting to know if another vaccine will be combined or, on the contrary, they will be inoculated with the second dose of the same serum after analyzing the results of the study of the Ministry of Health.

The ER doctor at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid pointed out that “the decision has already been made.” “It is going to put Pfizer, sure,” despite what the studies say, he said.

“It took 16 weeks to get the results of the trial, when it is known that what the technical sheet says is that it should be inoculated for four to 12 weeks,” he added.

The doctor highlighted the “magnificent” trial conducted in the UK, in which they have combined the various vaccines: AstraZeneca with AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca with Pfizer, Pfizer with AstraZeneca and Pfizer with Pfizer.

However, he stressed, each group has been tested with 100 patients. “We are going to make decisions with 100 patients, is it really safe?” He asked.

Weeks ago the European Medicines Agency already recommended continuing vaccination with AstraZeneca to those already inoculated with a first dose, since “the benefits outweigh the risks.” But the response of Health was overwhelming: “It is only an orientation tool.”

