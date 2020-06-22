After three of confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, the kings Felipe VI and Letizia have proposed to approach the citizens with a tour of various autonomous communities. A plan to improve the image of the Royal House that could have its peak with an interview in one of the most followed programs on television.

King Felipe VI and David Broncano

As reported by OkDiario, His Majesty the King’s House would have received a firm proposal from ‘The Resistance’ for the monarch to give an interview to David Broncano. The same source assures that the Royal House would welcome the option for the king to improve his image among the younger public.

Despite the predisposition, the agreement seems complicated. The Kings have never granted an interview to a television channel, without counting on the institutional messages broadcast by Televisión Española. They have also never given a statement to a particular newspaper or radio station.

Red lines

In addition, El Terrat -producer of the program- would have requested that the interview be carried out without preconditions, while the Royal House does not want the image to be damaged and it could put some obstacle. The scandal of the secret accounts of Juan Carlos I in Switzerland, following the open investigation by the Geneva Prosecutor’s Office, could be one of those red lines.