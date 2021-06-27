The resilience story of prodigy violinist Aaron Lee

Aaron Lee poses with his violin on a street in the center of Madrid. (Photo: SERGI GONZÁLEZ)

The word ‘pride’ is repeated several times during the conversation with Aaron Lee (Madrid, 1988), but not with the meaning of ‘feeling of satisfaction’, but with that of ‘self-love’ or even that of ‘arrogance and vanity that it usually carries a feeling of superiority. Lee talks about the “pride” that dissuaded him from asking for help when his parents disowned him for being gay, the “pride” that made him never feel like a beggar even if he played the violin in the street to survive, and the “pride” that still Today he prevents his father from asking his forgiveness for having beaten, threatened, kidnapped and kicked him out of the house just for being who he is.

Aaron Lee’s life was never ‘normal’, but up to the age of 15 it could be considered enviable. The son of a family of professional South Korean musicians, Lee grew up in Barcelona in a “bohemian” but very religious home in which several languages ​​were spoken at the same time, including Catalan, Korean and Spanish. At the age of 4 he began to play the piano, at the age of 9 the violin, and at 10 he moved with his family to Madrid. Already in high school he understood what it is to be bullied by “Chinese”, “fag” and “Catalan”.

At the age of 16 he entered the University, while combining it with the Baccalaureate. In the mornings he went to the institute and, from there, to the Superior Conservatory, where he stayed until nine or ten at night. At 17 he decided to come out of the closet with his family, and from there the real nightmare at home began. First came the threats, repression and visits to a doctor to “cure” his homosexuality. Then, and since that doctor did not see any disease in Lee, yes …

