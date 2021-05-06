The resignation of Iglesias leaves Podemos without organic leadership and with the only certainty that Díaz will be a candidate

Podemos is going to have to learn to live without the one who has been its founder, its only leader and its fundamental figure in the seven years of the party’s life. The resignation announced by Pablo Iglesias as secretary general on Tuesday opens a period of recomposition for the purple formation, who will have to face his relief in a situation of weakness. And, therefore, the leadership of Podemos met this Wednesday to analyze the results of 4-M and make plans for the future, although for now there are more unknowns than certainties. The only thing that seems clear is that Vice President Yolanda Díaz will be the next electoral candidate and the leader of United We Can within the Government, and that the future of the party goes through names such as Irene Montero or Ione Belarra.

Iglesias himself has recognized in recent weeks that he had been clear for months that his cycle as a purple leader had ended. But what Podemos did not anticipate is that events would happen so quickly. The call for the 4-M elections offered the leader the possibility of pointing to Díaz as his successor at the head of the purple ministers, but the initial idea of ​​Iglesias was to remain secretary general of Podemos until the end of his mandate, in 2023, sharing with the third vice president of the Government the weight of the decisions.

However, the hit from the left on Tuesday has ruined that possibility, and now Podemos faces a much more accelerated relief than previously thought. So much so that, within the purple party, it is not even clear whether the rank and file can elect a general secretary without the need to hold an extraordinary congress to renew all the governing bodies or whether, on the contrary, Podemos will be forced to perform a Vistalegre IV after the congress that took place just a year ago.

The statutes do not have a definitive answer in this regard, although they do indicate that, “to guarantee the coherence of the project, the choice of the general strategic line, the General Secretariat and the composition of the Citizen Council [el máximo órgano entre congresos de Podemos] It will be carried out in a related way and in the same process. “The sources consulted They also do not offer information on when this relay will take place: The only thing that seems clear is that, at least for a time, Podemos is in a period of interim without a clear leader.

A female leadership

In any case, beyond the calendar and the way in which the purple affiliates will elect the new party leader, the key is who will be in charge of replacing Iglesias at the head of a Podemos that, since its inception, has been a strongly personalist party. Díaz, except for surprise, will be the candidate of United We Can in the next generals and will lead the purple presence in the Government. But she is not even an affiliate of Podemos and that would rule her out to lead the party, in addition to the fact that the leadership of the formation continues to consider that establishing a bicephaly is a good idea, even though Iglesias is not the leader who accompanies Díaz from the General Secretariat.

That has advantages for the third vice president of the Government, who avoids being involved in the internal reconstruction of Podemos, which is greatly diminished at the territorial level, and who will also be able to maintain her independent vitola. But it forces the party to seek leadership among a leadership closely associated with the image of Iglesias and that, in many cases, carries the same wear and tear as him. The former vice president himself said on multiple occasions that the next leader of Podemos will be a woman, and in the leadership of the party there are two names especially: those of the Equality Ministers, Irene Montero, and Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

The other big question is what role Iglesias will play in Podemos from now on, once he is out of the General Secretariat. He clarified on Tuesday that he only leaves “institutional” politics, and this Wednesday Juan Carlos Monedero, the only one of the co-founders of Podemos who is still in training with Iglesias himself, dropped that the leader will assume a role similar to his: without formal position within the party, but with weight in decision-making and also with a regular presence in the media.

Iglesias himself has already given some clues in recent weeks of what his role will be in a party that, for better and for worse, has unquestionably revolved around his leadership since it was founded in 2014. The leader has affirmed that he would like to teach at the university again – he is an honorary professor at the Complutense and head a “critical journalism” project, after assuring this Tuesday that the media attacks had turned him into a “scapegoat” for the right wing.

The leader who ended bipartisanship

The step aside from Iglesias supposes the decline of a figure that has marked political life in Spain in the last decade. The leader leaves as his main legacy the breakdown of the two-party system that had prevailed since the Transition, as well as the entry into the central government, for the first time since the Second Republic, of a force to the left of the social democracy.

However, Iglesias has failed in his intention to “take heaven by storm”, as he raised in 2014, the year in which the rise of Podemos seemed unstoppable. Then, the purple formation came to be first in the polls, and although that push was deflating little by little, in 2015 it managed to enter Congress with 69 deputies. That was his roof: his refusal to support a PSOE government with Cs led to an electoral repetition in 2016 for which Iglesias allied himself with IU but lost, along with his partner, one million votes.

We can started a slow electoral decline from 2017, However, it began to flare up a year before, when the tensions before the Vistalegre II congress began. There, a fierce fight between Iglesias and his hitherto number two, Íñigo Errejón, ended the first’s unmitigated victory and laid the foundations for, in 2019, Errejón to leave Podemos and start his own formation.