Eighth day of casserole in which it was one of the first points of protest in the country against the management of the Government of Pedro Sánchez: the Madrid street Núñez de Balboa.

Once again, around eight o’clock in the afternoon, the street has been filling up with people who little by little have become more than a hundred people protesting against the current situation.

What initially emerged as an impromptu protest seems to have become a symbol of the fed up of the Spanish. The protest has been growing in number of attendees and experienced a peak of rise after the Executive’s decision to leave the Community of Madrid in phase 0 despite meeting all the requirements for an advance to phase 1.

The National Police have returned to the area with around twelve trucks of officers from the Police Intervention Unit (IPU). Protesters, laden with pans and saucepans, have been walking down the street for just over an hour while beating on kitchen utensils and yelling against the government. “Freedom, freedom!” and Sanchez go now! they have returned to be the most repeated slogans. Some of the neighbors have chosen to reproduce the Spanish anthem from their windows. The agents, for their part, have barely interacted with the attendees but they did force them not to stop and have prevented them from walking along the road, which has not been cut.

The protest has ended, like the rest of the conference, without incident.

In addition, a group of neighbors has launched a movement to organize the protest ‘walks’ in different areas. They have done so through a list in which they are collecting the different movements through their Twitter account.

G URGENT COMMUNICATION: We are creating the FIRST PUBLIC LISTING OF WALKS IN ALL SPAIN #paseamosjuntos Would you like to register your place for a walk? From this moment you can already do it HERE 👉 https://t.co/aUnSRWmxoh 📢📢🇪🇸 – Democratic resistance | Mov. Barrio Salamanca (@paseamosjuntos) May 16, 2020

This protest is just one more of the many that are taking place not only in Madrid, but in the rest of the country.