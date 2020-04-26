The choice of Soledad Siveyra and Jorge Rial as drivers of the cycle, the confessions of Gastón Trezeguet, the fanaticism of Guillermo Francella, the sweeping step of Marianela Mirra, the competition and other hitherto unknown curiosities were revealed by Marcos Gorbán, general producer of the first six editions of Big Brother, in dialogue with Teleshow.

“The secret of the reality format has three legs: absolute isolation, the elimination system, and that there is no square meter without it being seen by the cameras. Success begins when reality begins to unfold: on the one hand those who are inside the house and on the other those who are outside (viewers) Gorbán explained. From that moment on, a novel of life begins to be generated. During the first days everyone is partying, but as the game progresses the participants begin to manifest some symptoms; between them, they begin to dream. Those dreams have to do with his childhood and that sensitized them, he puts them on the surface. The participants were like an onion: each day that passed had a layer less, and it got deeper and deeper“

“This detail of isolation is what is happening to all of us with quarantine,” says the producer. Everyone is telling that they dream deeper, that they dream more vividly, and it happens to me too. It also happens when you go on vacation to a remote place and you completely disconnect from the daily bustle, from the madness … When all that bombardment of traffic lights, calls, taxes, stamps, comings and goings is deactivated, one enters a situation of greater, and begins to dream within the person“

“Many times they criticized the format because the kids were inside the house all day long, and that was exactly the idea. When you used them, this effect generated less artistic. Sometimes we put them to make beds to donate and they were hammering all day, and then we didn’t have that internal process that generated so much social interaction or so many stories, ”Marcos explained.

Soledad Silveyra’s choice for driving

“The idea was Claudio Villarruel and Bernanda Llorente, former Telefe Programming Directors. One of the clearest antecedents for reference was Mercedes Millá, the host of the Spanish version. Solita gave that profile and could play that role very well. In addition, it brought enormous prestige and great credibility. I had the responsibility of being the only person that the participants would see through a television for four months. The actress was very committed to the program and more to the participants. He would watch the signal 24 hours until dawn, and He left messages on the answering machines asking for clarification or demanding that they deliver cigarettes, desserts or whatever the boys were asking for at the time. On gala Saturdays, Solita arrived at the channel very early, almost at noon, and with the production team, she went to see the notes that would come out at night to sit down and analyze and understand the routine. Each one of the phrases and texts that he was going to say was written on the air. When he said ‘Forward my brave ones!’, a phrase that is his absolute authorship, he really felt it. It was not a pose or a slogan“

The first program: from euphoria to disappointment

“On Saturday March 10, 2001, Tamara Paganini, Natalia Fava, Eleonora González, Santiago Almeyda and Gastón Trezeguet were some of the 12 participants who entered the House. The first program was full of errors: Marcelo Peluffo He wanted to show what the House was like inside, but he ran out of audio because the receivers of the microphones did not go to where it was located. And the entrance of each protagonist was without surprise, without dramatic curve, and boring. Big Brother went out to compete against Saturday Bus, who was the absolute king at that time. The program led by Nicolás Repetto had had a successful couple of years at Telefe, and since 2001 had moved to The thirteen. The end of the first gala was pure ecstasy, but on Monday, when the rating sheet arrived, the numbers said we had lost by a tenth 14.2 to 14.1. It was the only night that a gala lost in all that year. The following Saturday, the defeat turned into victory, 16 to 12 points ”.

Gastón Trezeguet, the best player

“He was a key character in the first edition. He was the youngest in the house, tremendously intelligent, and with a very oily handling of irony. He reached the final: he came third, behind Marcelo Corazza. When production of the fourth edition was launched six years later, it was called Big Brother 2007We realized that no matter how much we knew about the format, none of us had been inside the house in a situation of isolation and competition. It occurred to us to hire him as a member of the group. When he started working with us we found out about many of the strategies he applied. Since it was forbidden to talk about nominations, Gastón said he was going to get ice and wrote the name of the person to nominate inside the freezer, and with that it was enough for that annotated person to take a few votes and be exposed to the phones, thanks to the monitoring of his allies. On another occasion, after finishing a talk of the whole group in the living room armchairs, they went out into the garden, but before, when everyone had stood up, Trezeguet turned over a cushion, as if arranging it. The person who was sitting in that place was nominated“

The day that Daisy flower and Ernesto they left the House

“One morning the production team dealing with logistics asked for a meeting. Everyone’s faces denoted gravity. Big Brother was already at the top, with a month to go until the end of the program, things were going smoothly and the rating blessed all editions. We did not calculate what could have happened. They said it without anesthesia: ‘The vet came and told us that we have to get Daisy flower, because she has been locked up for too long and was stressed ’. We did not know that a cow could be stressed, but we understood that we had to pay attention to what the vet told us. Also, Ernesto, the calf, had grown a lot and there was no place for both of them. Both were removed from the House during the night live, in a broadcast of El Debate ”.

Francella’s fanaticism

“One day I turned on the cell phone and the answering machine burned: ‘You have thirty new messages’. They were all from the same person: ‘I am Claudio Vilarruel. It is half past three in the morning. That’s so good! Right now there is a girl who is telling that she is a hairdresser, put it on the program on Monday. ’ Second new message: “It is 3 with 46 minutes, I pass the time to find it easier. One is talking to Santiago and tells him that he loves soccer and the other replied that he is a cousin of Matías Almeyda. Please, it’s great for Monday… ” Message number 30: ‘Hello, me again. Look, it’s half past five and I’m not giving any more, so I’ll clean you up … Put the hairdresser first, then … ‘. Years later Claudio told me that he was not the only one revealed. That same night, about two-thirty, she had called him Guillermo Francella, one of the stars of the channel, to tell him that he was on the 24-hour signal and that he could not take off. The recording of the cell phone reached the editing islands on Sunday, but it was too late. So many new things had happened and the early morning talks were old“

The myth: Did Maradona give cocaine to the boys of GH

“In many conferences, talks and debates about the program, this question appears. The answer is also usually the same: ‘Did you see the video?’ Before the affirmative answer, a second query: iste Did you see that on the right vertex of the screen are the three balls of Telefe? That went live across the country and around the world. Millions of people saw it. With so many eyes and ears on Big Brother, with so much program that he accused of manipulations, scripts and strange things … Isn’t it weird that nobody reported it at the time, but much later? ’. Sometimes common sense prevails. Others, mistrust and paranoia. “

Rest, return with new driver and 50.3 peak

“After the first three editions, Telefe gave reality a break. In principle the idea was to make one of celebrities and the person indicated to drive it was Jorge Rial because he was at the forefront of a cycle with characters who were used to Intruders, your program in America. But as soon as we started talking to some candidates, we noticed that the format was cold. The vast majority doubted that Big Brother Vip could work and so another casting was put together to select new entrants who had a life story to tell.

Rial had been a critic of GH. When we started the conversations, the relationship was tense but full of enthusiasm. Taut, respectful, to look at us with mistrust. The best definition of that moment was given by the driver himself when he appeared at the first gala: ‘I’m finally in the heart of the monster, now let’s see how it really is’. As the days went by, the rough edges were smoothed out. The program was a success, and the final that consecrated Marianela Mirra reached a historical peak in terms of rating: 50.3 points. But, three weeks later, it was the second or third famous Big Brother gala, which we were able to achieve, and El Trece scored 42 points with a Boca match, and we, 14. Exactly, that’s television.

Alcohol to motivate sex

“This myth is actually a lie. If there is sex, it must be passed, because the program says that it “shows everything” and is a prisoner of its words. The Big Brother I gala, in which the scene between Veronica and Gustavo was seen, where it seemed that there was sex, although it was never confirmed, was not the most viewed. Later in Big Brother 5, when the bed scene between Alan and Soledad aired, the rating dropped five points in the minute by minute. Many later, already in Big Brother 2012, there was sex as soon as the cycle started. It was the lowest-rated gala so far. Nobody says that sex always subtracts rating, But if you think that the audience of the program are women with their children, it is likely to be so. What is certain is that does not add, so it is not something that the production particularly wants. One of the problems that the reality has is that those who criticize it do not see it, consequently they sentence from wrong assumptions. If they looked at it, they should look for other charges“