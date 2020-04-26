Antônio Soares, 57, does not have much skill with smartphones, much less with social networks. But in the past week, he spent a few good minutes reading comments directed at him.

“Thanks for the work.”

“All my respect.”

“Gratitude.”

The comments were related to a photo posted by his son, João Soares, a 30-year-old law student, showing his father dressed in all protective equipment, at the hospital where he works in Mossoró, in the hinterland of Rio Grande do Norte.

He was ready for another day in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday (4/23), the city of Rio Grande do Sul had 110 cases of the disease and eight deaths registered, according to the most recent bulletin from the State Department of Health.

“I have always been proud of my profession, but this time I felt even more. Hospitals are not just doctors and nurses. They are also butlers, receptionists, cleaning, maintenance”.

Antônio has worked in hospitals for 37 years, 20 of them as a makeup artist, carrying and moving patients who arrive or are already hospitalized.

His work, now better known after the publication that went viral on Twitter, inspired reports from the children of these professionals who work in health units.

The idea, says João, was to add other professions to the list of those being honored with the hashtag # ProfissionaldeSaúde.

“Of course, doctors and nurses are very important, we do not deny that. But everyone risks equally and everyone deserves to be recognized,” he adds.

There is no data available on the number of machinery contaminated or removed due to covid-19. However, some reports are spread on social networks.

The Rio de Janeiro Health Secretariat shared a tribute from colleagues to a makeup artist who died of the disease in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

In Ceará, pictures of a professional from the largest public hospital in Fortaleza were also shared after he died of the coronavirus.

First from the front line

Rosinaldo da Conceição, 47, says she is “at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus”.

A maqueiro for 15 years in a municipal hospital in Itaboraí, in Rio de Janeiro, he is the first to have contact with many patients who arrive at the unit. He goes to the car or the ambulance, places the person on the stretcher and sometimes even carries him on his lap.

Rosinaldo’s photo, dressed for work, also gained shares on Twitter after the publication made by his daughter, Brunna Soares, 20 years old. “Pride is the word that defines me today,” he said.

The image had been sent by the makeup artist to the family, concerned at home, to show that it was “all right”.

“I cried when I saw his picture, all proudly working. I think these professionals need to be honored,” said Brunna.

With a back problem and diabetes – a disease that puts him in the group most at risk of complications from covid-19 -, Rosinaldo says he will not stop working, especially during a pandemic.

“I have a lot of love for people. When you see a person get sick, unable to walk or breathe properly, and they walk away, it is priceless.”

“I was very happy and moved by the recognition of my daughter and the people. When it comes to health, you don’t say who is behind – and, in my case, ahead – of doctors and nurses”, he points out.

New routine

With direct contact with patients, the coronavirus pandemic affected the routine of the makeup artists.

When he comes home from work, Antônio Soares doesn’t even go home. Go to the yard, where you have a bucket of disinfectant waiting for you. Clean the equipment, bathe the bike and only then will you find the family.

In Itaboraí, Rosinaldo has already told his daughter that he will no longer answer calls or answer messages during work hours. “[O aparelho] is a source of contamination “, he says.

To find strength, the two professionals say that they take what they do as a mission. “I’m not afraid, I have to help others who need me,” says Antônio.

And now, they too cling to the support that comes from strangers on the internet. “I found it incredibly invigorating to receive so many messages of affection,” says João.

“It is gratifying when they consider and applaud us as health professionals”, concludes Rosinaldo.

