The Repsol Guide awards the new Soletes to a thousand bars, beach bars and other relaxed venues

Stock image of some skewers next to some beers. (Photo: mediamasmedia via . / iStockphoto)

Those bars and other venues that are popular for their ‘I don’t know what’ already have their distinction: the Soletes. The Repsol Guide, which usually rewards the best restaurants with their Suns, has launched this new category this Tuesday to reward all those inns, terraces, ice cream parlors, cider houses, beach bars, fast good places, taverns … that are referenced by the richness of its food —be it tapas, portions or menus—, its charm and atmosphere.

A team of gastronomy experts have traveled to Spain to select a thousand casual venues worthy of this distinction. They do not usually appear in the guides, but they are emblematic of the localities in which they are installed and very frequented by their inhabitants.

In short, as a summary from the Repsol Guide, they are those places that you would recommend to a friend and in which as soon as you enter, you think “you should give them a prize”.

Thousand in 50 provinces

The vocation of these awards is popular, so they are affordable proposals for all budgets, outside the usual circuits and with sites that are the best kept secret of the local public.

The first thousand Soletes are located in a total of 50 Spanish provinces and the list includes some establishments such as Docamar – famous for its bravas -, Pez Tortilla, Picsa and Café del Río in Madrid or Pinotxo, Cookona or El Quim de la Boquería, in Barcelona.

The complete list will be updated every four months, so it is a great clue to discover certain hits in your city or in the places you are going to visit.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE