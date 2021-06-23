Dolors Bassa. (Photo: .)

The former councilwoman Dolors Bassa has been released from the Puig de les Basses prison, in Figueres (Girona), as planned, after the Government approved the pardons of the pro-independence leaders on Tuesday.

Bassa left the penitentiary at 12:16 pm the same morning that the Supreme Court (TS) sent the prison order to release her. Thus, he has declared to the press that “the repression is not over yet”, but has acknowledged that it is “a great step”.

“Of course, we cannot forget that now only nine people have left, but that many continue to be prosecuted,” he added.

Among others, she was received upon her departure by the councilors Laura Vilagrà, Teresa Jordà and Lourdes Ciuró, the mayor of Girona, Marta Madrenas, and the general secretary of the UGT, Camil Ros.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

