the representative of sportsmanship in the range

The new generation of the DS 4 has attracted a lot of interest from fans. It is a compact crossover with the air of the classic saloons that took the French brand to the top and comes with great news. And some are produced in the equipment section, where there will be a DS 4 Cross, which aims to showcase its adventurous spirit, and another version that shows a remarkable sportiness at an aesthetic level. We talk about DS 4 Performance Line which has just been presented.

This specimen is a tribute to the DS Performance racing department and is inspired by the single-seaters competing in Formula E. It has the same black color as the DS Techeetah and is distinguished from other rivals by the DS Wings on the front in the same color. These Performance Lines also have other black accents on the grille, window frames or the trim between the taillights. The 19-inch Minneapolis wheels they are exclusive to this version.

The interior is one of the most changing parts of the DS 4 Performance Line. To get your racing point, your cabin dresses in Alcantara, a material that is present in the dashboard, the door panels and the center console. His high density seats They are upholstered in Basalto and Alcantara fabrics, as well as with contrasting stitching in the gold and carmine colors of DS Performance. The steering wheel features a forged carbon bottom bottom piece and the pedals are made of aluminum.

Between your equipment As standard there are some elements that we do not see in other finishes. Highlights in this section are the customizable indirect ambient lighting or the Focal Electra sound system with 14 speakers and 690 W. mechanical range Yes, it is the same as in the rest of the versions, with options for all tastes.

There is a diesel version for those who do more kilometers, which uses the 130 hp BlueHDi engine. There are also two gasoline with the 130 and 180 hp PureTech engines. All copies are linked to the eight-speed automatic transmission. The E-Tense plug-in hybrid could not be absent, placing itself at the top of the range thanks to its 225 hp. The DS 4 Performance Line is offered for a price from 34,200 euros.

Photo gallery:

Photos