the replacement will arrive in 2025

In recent years we have been seeing how the convertible car supply was shrinking notably. There are only a handful of these examples left that are practically a niche for purists who put enjoyment above practicality. Luckily, it is now confirmed that the MINI Cabrio will have continuity. The canvas hood model of the Oxford firm was in doubt and the brand has not hesitated to clarify that there will be a new generation.

Its arrival on the market is scheduled for 2025, with a complete renovation in which electrification is contemplated. Although it is possible that the new model is a “zero emissions”, there is still no official confirmation. What is clear is that it will continue to be the only small four-seater convertible, a quality that we emphasized when we tried it a while ago. The reason it can continue to be made is that this MINI Convertible has a “large number of particularly loyal fans.”

The truth is that the small convertible has just received an update in which it received some design touches and more complete equipment. It also gave more importance to customization by introducing the color Zesty Yellow, exclusive to this body. With that, it will have to endure until 2025, when there will already be a more important generational change that could lead to alternative propulsion systems. It should not be forgotten that it is currently offered with three conventional mechanics (One 102 hp, 136 hp Cooper and 178 hp Cooper S), in addition to the 231 hp John Cooper Works Convertible.

With this promise to keep the MINI Convertible alive continues a success story that goes back three decades back in time. The first time a prototype of this model was presented was at the British Motor Show in Birmingham in 1992 and it was well received by the public. That made it go into production and was maintained all these years even after the relaunch of the brand. Throughout this time it managed to position itself as the convertible world’s best-sellingWho knows if he will ever achieve that milestone again.