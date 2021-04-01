“The replacement of Sergio Ramos is a technical decision, he has no problem” | Spain

Sergio Ramos He is a substitute for the second consecutive game and the second for Luis Enrique, Jesús Casas, confirmed that the replacement of the team captain is due to a technical decision. In addition, he also confirmed that the central, who was also a substitute against Georgia, does not have any physical problems.

“It may be surprising because of its trajectory, but it is a technical decision. Just as once it is up to one and another to others, today it has been up to Iñigo and Eric “, said the second coach of the Spanish team in his appearance in front of the media minutes before the Spain – Kosovo of the classification of for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After being questioned about whether he could have minutes throughout the game, Jesus Casas He also confirmed that Sergio Ramos is one hundred percent from the physical point of view. “Yes, he could play, he has no physical problems,” he confirmed.