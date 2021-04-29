The repairs that the Templo Mayor needs after the hail

Personnel from the Ministry of Culture observe the damage to the roof that protects the Casa de las Águilas, part of the ruins of the archaeological site of the Templo Mayor, which collapsed after heavy rains and hail, in the center of Mexico City. (Photo: Reuters / Gustavo Graf)

The repairs that the Templo Mayor needs are in the process of being defined after the collapse of a roof in the Casa de las Águilas area.

Last night, the accumulation of hail during a heavy rain caused the fall of a roof in this archaeological zone, located in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

Repairs needed by the Templo Mayor

The repairs that the greater temple needs they are not serious and the damage that the archaeological zone suffered on Wednesday night is not irreversible, indicated the federal Ministry of Culture.

The damage to the Templo Mayor was concentrated on the roof that protected the Casa de las Águilas and on some acrylic plates on the perimeter fence.

“The effects on pre-Hispanic structures are minor, recoverable and restorable and the specialists will take care of them ”, the agency detailed in a statement.

The strong hailstorm that occurred in Mexico City on April 28, caused the collapse of the roof of the Casa de las Águilas in the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor. Find out at #PrensaINAH: https://t.co/nZfGdNjsf9 pic.twitter.com/wvbYRsW9f4 – INAHmx (@INAHmx) April 29, 2021

However, the Ministry of Culture indicated that before moving forward with the repairs that the Templo Mayor needs an expert opinion will be carried out, so the archaeological complex remains closed until further notice.

He announced that the repair project considers a comprehensive redesign of the four roofs that protect the archaeological zone, structures planned by the architect, Pedro Ramírez Vázquez.

The Great Temple It is a building built in 1325 and it was considered the most sacred property of the Mexica culture, because it was considered the center of the universe.

On a preliminary basis, we report that there is no serious damage to the Templo Mayor. Let’s wait for the official reports and expert opinions for more information. We are with the @INAHmx team and they will have all the necessary support to safeguard this world heritage. pic.twitter.com/Xv4JwBi1GK – Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) April 29, 2021

Follow the backup process

Since the early hours of Thursday, elements of the Mexican Army established a security perimeter in the archaeological zone of the Templo Mayor.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported the facts to the insurer that they have contracted to determine the value of the damages.

It will be today when the damage diagnosis and conciliation reports are carried out, after the collapse of the structure.

At the same time, the Ministry of Culture indicated that it is working on propping up the structure to avoid additional damage to those already caused.

What is the House of the Eagles?

The House of the Eagles in the Templo Mayor complex was one of the most sacred spaces for the elites of ancient Tenochtitlán, capital of the Aztec empire.

It is a structure that dates from stage V of development of the Greater Temple area, built around 1480, explained the writer Enrique Ortiz García, in a thread posted on Twitter.

What is under the roof that collapsed due to hail? I share a video where you can see a part of the House of the Eagles of the ceremonial site of the Templo Mayor. Notice the polychrome bench where you can see a procession of Mexica who are going to offer their own blood. THREAD pic.twitter.com/ACDuPwg7RI – Tlatoani_Cuauhtemoc (@ Cuauhtemoc_1521) April 29, 2021

It is known that inside blood sacrifices with sharp needles with which the nobles pierced some part of the body as an offering to the gods.

In the House of the Eagles the Huey Tlatoani, ruler of the empire, starred in an enthronement ritual in which he entered the enclosure from the east and left in the afternoon, emulating the movement of the Sun.

Inside preserved the original stucco floor over 500 years old, stressed the writer.

In addition, on this site two sculptures made of fired clay were located that represent a Eagle Warrior and the Lord of Mictlán, and god Mictlantecutli, which are now exhibited in the Museo del Templo Mayor.