In the coming weeks, the reopening of the schools will mark the beginning of the end of the confinement in several European countries. But since the covid-19 epidemic is still far from coming, is this an assumed risk?

The schools will gradually open from May 11 in France and Switzerland, from May 4 in Germany, from April 27 in Norway, and from now on in Denmark.

In Spain, where unlike other countries children cannot go outside, the authorities decreed that students continue studying from home during the third quarter, and they have not mentioned any possible date for schools to reopen.

What are the risks for students and teachers? What are the risks of spreading the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus within schools? Can the resumption of classes revive the epidemic in a new wave?

– What risks for children? –

The death of children from the coronavirus is news that shocks public opinion. But these cases are very rare.

In France, there have been two deaths of covid-19 so far: a 16-year-old girl and a boy under 10 years old.

The number of serious cases registered among children under the age of 15 barely represents 0.6% of the total in France between March 16 and April 12, according to the agency Santé Publique France.

“Why do children have mild symptoms with few hospitalizations? I confess that at the moment I have no answer,” says epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

But there are several hypotheses about it, usually around children’s immune responses.

Therefore, the risk of young populations becoming seriously ill upon returning to school seems lower.

– What risks of spread? –

Another question is the ability of children, even if they are little or not sick, to transmit the virus to their families or teachers.

The data in this regard is less clear, because it is difficult to study the transmitting power of subjects who have few or no symptoms.

“The amount of virus in children is not as high, (it is) less than in adults,” said Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, chairman of the Covid-19 scientific council that advises the French government on the epidemic, on Wednesday.

“There is a lack of data” on the transmission capacity of the virus between children and children, and between children and their families, “he added during a parliamentary hearing.

“Contrary to what we know with the flu, where children are the main transmitters, it seems that with the coronavirus they secrete fewer viruses,” according to Professor Odile Launay, an infectious disease specialist at the Cochin hospital in Paris.

However, keeping schools closed and letting adults return to work would be meaningless in terms of family organization and public health, according to Professor Flahault.

“The risk is that children are cared for by their grandparents, and what we do not want precisely is that the grandparents are in contact with their grandchildren,” stresses this public health specialist.

The most important screening tests carried out so far at the country level, in Iceland, tend to confirm that children play a minor role in transmission. In one of the test campaigns carried out on the island, no child under the age of 10 tested positive.

The resumption of classes may be accompanied by measures of “social distancing” and the wearing of a mask for teachers and / or students, including the “right of withdrawal” for those who feel at risk, estimates Flahault.

At the same time, the return to school will have beneficial effects “in terms of nutrition and access to education for children from the most disadvantaged backgrounds,” he argues.

– Risk of reactivating the epidemic? –

If children are found to be weak spreaders of this virus, playgrounds should be less feared than school outings, says pediatrician and virologist Robert Cohen.

“School arrivals and departures are moments of encounters between adults. It is perhaps the most influencing of the epidemic, more than the children themselves,” France Info reported on Tuesday.

“You have to know what we want. If we do not open the schools, we cannot let people go back to work. Disconfining does not mean that we will have zero cases in the (boreal) summer. We are going to allow social and economic life to recover some of their rights and hope to control the situation so that the hospitals are not crowded “estimates Professor Flahault.