The Renualt Arkana incorporates a 160 CV TCe

Renault adds one new engine that promises to be one of its star models, the Arkana, a generously sized coupe SUV that we have already tested in Diariomotor and that until now it was only possible to choose from € 22,140 with the 140 hp 1.3 TCe micro-hybrid or with the 145 hp E-TECH hybrid, two proposals that they do not stand out for offering particularly brilliant performance.

Thus, as announced by the signing of the diamond, to get that response more in line with the sporting image of Arkana a 1.3 TCe with 160 hp and 270 Nm of torque is incorporated engine that promises to improve those records while maintaining a tight consumption of 5.8 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle. Likewise, it also has 12V micro hybrid technology, and therefore, it is the bearer of the ECO label of the DGT, completing the mechanical section an EDC double clutch seven-speed automatic gearbox.

However, this new motorization It is only available under the RS Line finish, that is, the most complete (and expensive) of the three that the French currently has, so the Arkana TCe 160 starts at € 28,160, a price well above the € 22,140 of the access step (Intens TCe 140 CV). Nevertheless, has full equipment which include elements such as the 18 “alloy wheels, the mixed leather and alcantara upholstery, the 9.3” multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as the bumpers and other specific aesthetic details with a design more sporty.

For everything else he is still the same Arkana as always, which translates into a 4.56 meter long SUV halfway between a C segment and a D segment, which would be an Audi Q3 and an Audi Q5, respectively, with large amount of space both for the occupants with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm and for the load with 513 liters of luggage space, in addition to offering a coupe aesthetic that is practically unprecedented among SUVs and general crossovers.

One of the most balanced options for € 28,000 in the SUV segment

Returning to the price, the Renault Arkana RS Line TCe costs € 28,160, an amount that is subject to a minimum financing of € 6,000 over 36 months and is valid until the end of the month. However, How high is your fee? How does it stand up to the main alternatives?

Whoever is considering the purchase of an Arkana is because they are looking for a sporty SUV, being then the CUPRA Formentor 1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG-7 from € 34,190 the main alternative by concept, a premium alternative (or at least aspirational) that counts with a much superior equipment, a slightly more decisive mechanics and a better dynamic feel, but that does not reach the levels of amplitude of the French, and all this with a much higher price.

Therefore, it is time to look at other proposals, such as the Skoda Kodiaq Active 1.5 TSI 150 CV from € 25,600, even more spacious, but with only available with manual transmission in the access version, being perhaps the Hyundai Tucson Klass 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV For € 23,875 the most balanced option, although the truth is that the equivalent proposal in the Korean range is the 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV 48 V 7DCT from € 32,325. With all that, the Arkana 160 hp automatic is positioned as an attractive and balanced option by price, power, size and equipment.

