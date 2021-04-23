The renting of a car can be deductible in the Declaration …

As long as it is intended for professional use, the fees for a rental car are deductible in the income statement.

April 22, 2021 (09:24 CET)

Renting 1200

If you are enjoying a car by renting, this is going to interest you. Because did you know that you can deduct the installments of the same in the next income statement? Yes, this is how the Renting Finders company reminds its clients. Provided that the car in question is intended for professional use, either exclusively or partially, these can be deducted the fees in the income statement.

Companies and self-employed workers assigned to the General Regime for Self-Employed Workers may deduct one hundred percent of this expense in Personal Income Tax (IRPF).

But not only that. Also the expense in fuel is deductible in the personal income tax. For this, Renting Finders recommends save proof of fuel payment in case a tax inspection arrives.

According to data from the Renting Finders company, in 2020 the purchase of vehicles through the renting modality grew by 28 percent, reaching 111,000 clients in Spain.