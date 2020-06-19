IFC Films has released the trailer for ‘The Rental‘, a film that marks the directorial debut for Dave Franco (‘ The Disaster Artist ‘) about a group of friends who book to make an isolated getaway that ends up being really dangerous. They have the trailer available below.

Franco and Joe Swanberg (‘You’re Next’) co-write this horror thriller about two couples renting a vacation home for what should be a simple weekend getaway and, logically, ending in a real nightmare. . There the four friends will expose the secrets that they have hidden for so long, while realizing that they may not be alone.

Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Toby Huss, Sheila Vand, Anthony Molinariy and Jovani Ridlers are the stars of this project produced by Black Bear Pictures, with Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Swanberg and Christopher Storer as producers and Michael Heimler and Sean Durkin as executive producers.

Its premiere in both American cinemas and VOD on July 24.

