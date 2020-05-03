In Spain, the price of rental housing experienced a quarterly rise of 6.5% in March, the largest increase recorded in a first quarter in the 14 years of analysis, according to data from the Real Estate Index. Fotocasa.

While, in just one year, the price rises 9.9% its value and places the rental price in March at € 10.84 / m2 per month, thus placing it -40% and -35% below the average of the cities of Barcelona and Madrid, respectively.

In general, the price of rental housing continues to register quarterly and year-on-year increases in the price, although they are more moderate increases than we registered just a year ago, when the increases were in double digits.

From Fotocasa it is considered that the situation that we are currently experiencing with the coronavirus is not going to make prices drop and the upward trend in rent will continue for the next few months. The increases will be smoother than those registered in 2018 and 2019 but the rental boom will continue throughout 2020.

88% of the autonomous communities presented positive quarterly data in March 2020 (also 88% in 2019). Navarra, with an increase of 16.7%, is the region that most increases the price in this period. They are followed by the communities of the Region of Murcia (8.5%), Extremadura (8.1%), Catalonia (6.9%), Valencian Community (6.8%), Balearic Islands (6.5%), Castilla and León (6%), Andalusia (4.4%), Castilla-La Mancha (4.4%), Cantabria (3.6%), Galicia (2.8%), Canarias (2.7%), Madrid (2.3%), Aragon (0.5%) and the Basque Country (0.3%). On the other hand, La Rioja (-1.7%) and Asturias (-0.3%), are the only ones that decreased their price in March.

Regarding the price ranking by communities, Madrid, which occupies the first place, is the only one that exceeds the barrier of 15.00 euros, specifically, it is paid per square meter 15.20 euros. They are followed by the communities of Catalonia (€ 15.11 / m2 per month), the Basque Country (€ 13.10 / m2 per month), the Balearic Islands (€ 12.98 / m2 per month), the Canary Islands (€ 10.00 / m2) per month), Navarra (€ 9.83 / m2 per month), Andalusia (€ 8.70 / m2 per month), Cantabria (€ 8.59 / m2 per month), Valencian Community (€ 8.58 / m2 per month), Aragon (€ 8.22 / m2 per month), Asturias (€ 7.27 / m2 per month), Castilla y León (€ 7.02 / m2 per month), Galicia (€ 6.94 / m2 per month), Region of Murcia (€ 6.77 / m2 per month), La Rioja (€ 6.43 / m2 per month), Castilla-La Mancha (€ 5.70 / m2 per month) and Extremadura (5.32 € / m2 per month).

The data from the Fotocasa Real Estate Index also reveals that in the first quarter of 2020 the quarterly house price rises in 87% of the 47 provinces of Spain analyzed, while in the same period of 2019 they were in 77% of the provinces .

