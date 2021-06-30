The renewed Volkswagen Polo starts its production in Landaben (Navarra)

The urban vehicle segment he is not going through his best moment. The arrival and rise of SUV’s it’s making customers roll their eyes on its “crossover” versions. However, there are models that despite the years and the stakes of new fashions, maintain their market share. One of the best known and most reputable on the market is the Volkswagen polo. Not surprisingly, it has been active since the distant year 1975.

In all the years that he Volkswagen polo leads to sale, has lived situations of all kinds. One of the most important experiences took place when the German firm decided that its manufacture would also take place in the technical center they had in Landaben (Navarra). Since the year 1984 To this day it has been assembled in this factory and, the restyling of this sixth generation was not going to be less. Now, the squad celebrates the beginning of this new stage.

The Landaben (Navarra) plant has been producing the Volkswagen Polo since 1984

To give us an idea of ​​the importance of the Polo in the Volkswagen range, just take a look at its sales figures. Throughout all the years that it has been on sale, manufactured more than 18 million units worldwide. In fact, the Polo is one of the most successful models of the Bavarian firm, ranking among the three best sellers. With this new evolution they hope to keep the bar in Europe and Mercosur.

According to the official press release, the first series production car was a Volkswagen polo highline. The body is painted in color Vibrant Violet Metallic and is powered by a 70 kW (95 hp) 1.0 TSI EVO petrol engine. In addition, they indicate that the destination of this unit is Germany, but do not offer data on its owner. However, those responsible for Landaben have taken the opportunity to value their work in this technical center.

Volkswagen Navarra took over the production of the T-Cross in December 2018, an urban SUV that is part of one of the fastest growing segments of the market. Now, the plant awaits the arrival of a third model, the new Taigo, a sports coupe crossover whose production will begin at the end of September this year. This model is a derivative of Volkswagen nivus that the German firm launched in Mercosur in 2020.

