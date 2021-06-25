The renewed Volkswagen Polo lands in Spain and these are its prices

The Volkswagen polo It is one of the utilities best known to the public around the world. Not surprisingly, the current generation is the sixth launched by the German manufacturer. Therefore, it is not strange that from the youngest to the oldest know, or have driven, some unit. Still, the firm positioning, halfway between the generalists and the premium ones, make it a vehicle that is not available to everyone.

The fame of a high price, or higher than his rivals, has always given him a special aura. However, with the new Volkswagen Polo things changed. The evolution of the product (especially in quality of materials) compared to its predecessor has been less than expected, making it less attractive. But that seems to have been solved after the restyling that we presented to you recently. Now, lands in Spain and these are your rates.

At the moment, the Volkswagen Polo will be sold in three finishes …

At first, until the rest of the versions reach the range, The renewed Volkswagen Polo will be sold in three finishes. From lowest to highest endowment, and sports image, we have: pole, Polo Life Y R-Line. The number of elements that will make up the equipment will be generous, although as is customary in the German firm, details that many of its rivals equip without having to pay for it will be left in the pipeline.

If we start with the Polo finish, we can highlight elements such as LED optics with LED daytime running light, digital cockpit with on-board computer and 8-inch multi-color display, App Connect or cruise control «Tempomat». In terms of safety features, it includes active driving aids such as lane departure warning assistant “Lane Assist” or emergency braking assistant «Front Assist».

The Polo Life intermediate version sum, among others, 15-inch «ESSEX» alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, electrically folding or front center armrest, with length adjustment, with storage compartment. According to the connectivity, add radius “Ready 2 Discover” with «Streaming & Internet» and App-Connect wireless.

Ultimately there is the R-Line finish. Among the elements to highlight we have the R-Line sport exterior package, 16-inch «VALENCIA» alloy wheels or rear side windows and darkened rear window. Inside, it has Digital Cockpit Pro with on-board computer and 10-inch screen, “Climatronic” two-zone automatic climate control, “light and vision” pack or “Park Pilot” parking sensors

Mechanical range and prices of the Polo for Spain …

Once we know the equipment possibilities of the renewed Volkswagen Polo, we will explain its range. We already told you that, from the outset, it is not the widest in its segment. All available options revolve around the 1.0 TSI petrol block with three cylinders and turbo with two power levels: 95 hp Y 110 hp. There are two transmissions available: 5 or 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic.

Taking into account the possible configurations of the renewed Volkswagen Polo, now is the time to take a look at your price list. Perhaps they are still a bit higher than the bill, but the “cost of wearing a Polo must be paid.” We will have to wait for the first units to reach the commercial network of our country, perhaps there you can get a lower price.

Engine Power Traction Change Finish Price Engine Power Traction Change Finish Price 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP) Front Manual 5-speed Polo 19,275 € 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP) Front Manual 5-speed Polo Life 20,490 € 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP ) Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Polo Life 23,155 € 1.0 TSI 81 kW (110 HP) Front Manual 6-speed Polo Life 23,855 € 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP) Front Manual 5-speed R-Line 22,435 € 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP ) Front Automatic DSG 7-speed R-Line € 25,175 1.0 TSi 81 kW (110 HP) Front Automatic DSG 7-speed R-Line € 25,870

