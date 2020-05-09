The Vice President of the European Commission for the Green Pact, Frans Timmermans, has shown this Friday his confidence that the aid that the German Government is negotiating to grant to the automobile industry in his country, in the context of the pandemic, will propel the sector to a transition towards sustainability and the circular economy.

In an appearance before the Commission of Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament, the Dutchman has defended that the “renewal plans” that European governments design for their industries must be “green” and has emphasized the aid that Berlin intends to grant to the national automobile industry.

“I hope that by making its plans, the German government can still guarantee that support for the automobile industry will help it move towards a sustainable and circular economy,” said the Dutch Social Democrat.

Timmermans has stressed that the EU only has one investment opportunity and cannot “throw money” in industries that “have no future”. “We will lose the money and put an extra burden on our children and grandchildren,” he warned.

“We will have to put an extra burden on their shoulders, there is no other option because otherwise the economy will collapse. But in doing so we have to propose a future project for them, a better world, and a better world is not based on the economy of the coal of the 20th century “, he pointed out.

Along the same lines, the vice president of the Community Executive responsible for the Green Pact has also highlighted that the aviation industry will have to contribute through, for example, a kerosene tax that the Dutch don’t understand why it doesn’t exist yet.

“There is no future in coal”, he insisted, to later explain the “great importance” that hydrogen will have in the energy future of the block and to point out that the economic recovery plan that Brussels is designing will put a lot of emphasis, for example, on the renovation of buildings and other infrastructures to improve their energy efficiency.

.