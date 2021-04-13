The renewal of Xavi Simons with PSG, when he fell

04/13/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Dutch midfielder and ‘former’ of Barça, Xavi Simons, would be about to renew with Paris Saint-Germain. This is how the Italian journalist advanced Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account, where he confirmed that the Parisian club will send a new offer to the player to extend his contract. “Xavi Simons will soon receive a new contract proposal from PSG after his professional debut. “

At the age of 17, the footballer made his debut with the PSG first team last February in the French Cup match against Caen. With contract until June 2022, now the club would have decided to extend the player’s continuity with a long-term contract.

In addition, before the termination of the contract of players such as Neymar or Kylian Mbappé in the summer of 2022, now the club would try to confirm the continuity of the most promising. A decision that would go hand in hand with Leonardo, who would have decided to prioritize the future of young talents like Simons.

Xavi Simons, what left Barça in 2019Now he would have found his place in Paris to continue growing as a footballer. Thus, In the next few days it is expected that the player will receive the renewal proposal.