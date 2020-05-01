Doubts that Vettel has decision-making power over its renewal

The English press debates the new role of the German in the team

Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta believes it is only in the hands of Ferrari to decide whether Sebastian Vettel remains on the team. The Scotsman thinks that the German is tied up and can only accept what the Scuderia offers him.

Di Resta, who ran for Force India and Williams, thinks that it is Ferrari who has all the cards in the negotiation with Sebastian Vettel and believes that the German is in a position where he can only limit himself to accepting what they offer him.

“I really think it depends on Ferrari, on whether they want to keep Vettel. I don’t think Vettel has decision-making power here at all. He will have to accept what they offer him and that can push him out of the team,” Di Resta said in statements to Sky Sports F1.

“If Sebastian is in shape, I think you would love to see him, but if I don’t think there is a small queue of drivers who end the contract that Ferrari can sign,” adds Di Resta.

Di Resta’s position coincides with the opinion of the also former driver Karun Chandhok, who believes that the rise of Charles Leclerc relegates Vettel to a less important position in the team and makes the German’s four titles less relevant in the negotiations. In this sense, they do not believe that Sebastian has much decision-making power over its renovation, since they think that it is the Scuderia that has the frying pan by the handle.

British columnist Mark Hughes spoke recently, in his last column, that Vettel is no longer the chosen one of the team and how Leclerc has taken the post from the four-time champion, since it took Charles a year to prove to the Scuderia which must be your real bet for the future.

