The powder keg that these days the Barca It also extends in the area of ​​renovations. One of the focuses of greatest interest of the culé directive is the extension of the Marc-André Ter Stegen, which at the moment is practically frozen and is due to a purely economic aspect, one of the main headaches for Josep Maria Bartomeu: the financial crisis.

According to Sport, recently the German goalkeeper agent, Gerd Vom Bruch, He had a virtual contact with the Blaugrana sports management to discuss the renewal of his client. In this, for the moment, the economic positions are still very far between what the German asks for and what the club offers. Ter Stegen requires doubling his emoluments to extend his contract since he considers it to be a key and determining factor in the entity’s future. He asks to be considered economically for his performance, to balance it with the large salaries of the workforce.

He Barca he is restless because he knows that there are several clubs interested in the goalkeeper, one of them of great weight like the Bayern Munich, because of the club’s capacity and what it would mean for Ter Stegen, which could catapult him into the ownership of the German team. The Bavarians see him as the normal and logical substitute for Manuel Neuer and they could put up to 100 million euros on the table.

So far, they have been five meetings between the footballer’s agent and the club with the same resolution: There’s no deal. It is mainly an economic issue. Doubling his contract salary would entail a significant expense for the club in terms of its salary mass, battered and almost to the limit during last season. But Barca He understands that he must make an effort to retain the German, without a doubt one of the best in the world and who fits perfectly into the role of the team.

Order 10 kilos net

In numbers, what you ask for Ter Stegen are € 10 million net by seasons, plus the usual goals he shares with the rest of his teammates. This would lead him to be among the highest paid in the squad, obviously below cracks like Luis Suarez or Leo Messi. Title that accepts and understands as logical given its performance and the high number of minutes it completes season after season.

Offers that have already been rejected by Ter Stegen contemplate a contract until 2024 in which his salary grows progressively year by year until he reaches what he asks for. Was rejected. The same happened with a growth of the bet economically, raising one more year its permanence, until 2025, and with an option to renew for three more courses depending on their performance. Also rejected.

At the request of the Barca the footballer’s desire runs, want to continue in the club but that he does not think to be undervalued by the entity, since other players with less impact on the club have received salary increases such as those that he is now asking for. In the culé they consider that it is a matter of time that an agreement is reached and they set a deadline for next June. Although the patience of Ter Stegen, like everyone else, has a limit …