The renewal of OPPO Watch would arrive at the end of the year and would boast autonomy | Technology

A leak reveals that the renewal of the OPPO Watch would arrive at the end of the year and would do so with a Qualcomm processor, in addition to using Wear as the operating system.

At Google I / O, those from Mountain View revealed great news for their mobile operating system and also a project aimed at smart devices. This project is the conversion from Wear OS to Wear and the alliance with companies such as Samsung and Fitbit to greatly improve the operating system of wearables.

So far the most anticipated smartwatch was the one that Samsung would be preparing and that Tizen would leave in favor of Wear, but talk has started about the OPPO Watch 2. This watch would be a renewal of the OPPO Watch that we saw in December of last year and that came along with the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G.

Those of OPPO chose a processor signed by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 2500 accompanied by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The operating system he chose was ColorOS Watch, but its replacement would arrive with Wear. And, is that, The leaks speak that in Asian countries such as China it would mount a version of ColorOS Watch based on Android 8, while the international version would arrive with Wear.

The processor that OPPO would have chosen would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 and it would have all the improvements that mounting this new chip means. One of these improvements and that would also go hand in hand with the software section is autonomy, as it could have a week of autonomy. It has also been commented that it would arrive in various wrist sizes, 42 millimeters and 46 millimeters.

All the data that has been leaked are rumors, although having a first generation it would be logical for those of OPPO to renew their device. At the moment, all we can do is wait for these data to become official and that, like OPPO Watch, this renewal reaches the borders of our country in order to analyze it.