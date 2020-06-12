Until now, Renault had been offering two options for the Renault ZOE battery: rent it, paying a monthly fee based on the kilometers traveled, or acquire it in property next to the car. However, the French manufacturer has eliminated the option to rent the battery, and from now on, car and battery will be an indivisible set in the ZOE.

The option of acquiring the battery property was the most expensive at the time of buying the vehicle, logically, while the rental was an interesting option to reduce the initial purchase price. The monthly fee had a fixed minimum cost, and a variable part depending on the kilometers traveled. Eliminating the option of renting the battery is a decision that had been flying over the environment in recent times.

The cheapest Renault ZOE starts now from 29,128 euros, battery included

The two options are now in one: the ZOE battery can only be purchased on property next to the car, as it happens in practically all electric cars on the market. Beyond this change, the range of the Renault ZOE remains with the same structure as before: two options for the battery, two engines and three levels of equipment.

Renault ZOE Z.E. fifty.

The basic option is the Renault ZOE Life with a 40 kWh battery, which homologates 313 km of autonomy, and a 109 horsepower engine. The small 40 kWh battery is only offered in this access finish, which starts at from 29,128 euros. The standard equipment includes an automatic climate control system, an Easy Link infotainment system with a 7-inch touch screen, a blind spot detector or a hands-free opening and starting card, among others.

The Intens intermediate finish It is associated with the 50 kWh battery, which allows homologated 395 km of autonomy, and can be chosen with a 109 or 135 HP motor. This level of equipment adds in its standard equipment the lane maintenance assistant, traffic signal recognition, rear parking sensors, 16 “alloy wheels and induction charger for the smartphone.

Renault ZOE driving position with Zen finish

The top of the range Zen You can only choose with the most powerful 135 horsepower motor and the highest capacity battery. Comes standard with Easy Link multimedia system with 9.3 “touchscreen, navigator, rear and front parking sensors with rear camera, automatic dipped beam / high beam switch, recycled Recytex / TEP gray fabric upholstery and rear windows overdosed.

This is the price of the Renault ZOE 2020, according to the configurator, with the purchase of a battery as the only option:

Renault ZOE Life R110 (battery 40 kWh): 29,128 euros

Renault ZOE Intens R110: 31,212 euros

Renault ZOE Intens R135: 31,665 euros

Renault ZOE Zen R135: 32,888 euros