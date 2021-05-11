The Renault Group is committed to teleworking and is already negotiating with the unions in each country

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated on Monday, 10 May 2021 – 13:03

The provision starts from at least two days a week with 20% of face-to-face work per month, although it also admits voluntariness.

The Renault Group tries consolidate a new organization of its workforce that mixes face-to-face work and telecommuting. To this end, CEO Luca de Meo, Eric Vidal, secretary of the Group’s Global Committee, and Valter Sanches, IndustriALL Global Union general secretary, agreed a week ago to draft an appendix to the group’s Global Framework Agreement.

Renault is already negotiating with unions in France to implement this new labor organization. Jos Antonio Rodriguez, Director of Human Resources in Spain and Portugal, announces the opening of a dialogue process with the representation of workers to adapt the new content of the Global Framework Agreement to the Iberian reality.

“It is really important that the Renault Group in Spain is able to launch new ways of working more in line with the needs of both the organization and the people. Access to new technologies and a much more dynamic and global organizational model favor a hybrid work system that combines remote and face-to-face work, “says Rodrguez in the official statement.

The Renault Group generally proposes two days a week of teleworking as a minimum, with at least 20% of the monthly working time in person. This supposes a flexibility of each worker to organize and take responsibility for respecting the schedules company work, break times and vacations such as “right to disconnect”.

“By seeking the best balance between physical presence and remote work, and using all the advantages that technology can offer us, we will gain in efficiency and we will improve the quality of life of our employees around the world. This unique agreement is a sign of great modernity. The Renaulution is also that “, declared Luca De Meo, in line with the statements of Eric Vidal and the global union representative Valter Sanches, who considers the measures” a good example “for other companies.

