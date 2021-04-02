The Renault Clio Rally4 already has a green light after passing the FIA ​​homologation

The Renault Clio Rally4 is ready. The new Renault Sport racing car has successfully passed the FIA ​​homologation, an essential requirement for the start of the first deliveries to private teams. It is expected that in the coming weeks the Renault Clio Rally4 will receive its baptism of fire in the form of its debut in different national and international championships after starring a multi-month test program in which Stéphane Sarrazin, Bryan Bouffier, Jean-Sébastien Vigion and Manu Guigou have been part, completing more than 5,000 kilometers on all types of surfaces.

The first appearance of the Renault Clio Rally4 took place at the Monte Carlo Rally of the WRC doing the work of ‘Car 0’. Based on the Clio Rally5The Clio Rally4 has been designed to be a benchmark in its class and make things very difficult for the Ford Fiesta Rally4. Features a 1.3-liter 4-cylinder TCe engine associated with a sequential gearbox of five Sadev relationships. Accredits 215 CV and a maximum torque of 350 Nm for its 1,080 kilograms of weight.

The Ford Fiesta Rally3 passes its homologation and will be in CroatiaRead news

Benoît NogierDirector of the project surrounding the Renault Clio Rally4, said: “This homologation rewards the incredible work of our design and development team. We are very proud of our latest product. The car has been designed ensuring a high level of competition, but also safety and fun for the drivers. The Clio Rally4 aims to become the benchmark in its class. Our next milestone is the first deliveries to customers and hand in hand with his competitive debut in the main championships. About, we are working on some really exciting projects that we are eager to confirm in a short time.