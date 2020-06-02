Renault has chosen the Clio, its best-selling model, to launch its first conventional hybrid car (the so-called ‘HEV’). The new Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid is already on the Spanish market to establish itself as one of the most affordable hybrid cars on the market. More powerful and efficient mechanics, and the right to have an Eco label are some of the new weapons of the Clio E-Tech to continue fighting in the difficult segment of the SEAT Ibiza, Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa, Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo and company . But at what price? Is it still an interesting purchase?

The first hybrid Renault Clio equips efficient 140 horsepower mechanics

The new Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid will not only be the first hybrid Clio in history; It will also be one of the few SUVs on the market with a hybrid mechanic, mechanics generally reserved for models immediately superior to the Clio onwards.

Renault proposes in this case a 140 hp mechanical power, which thanks to the incorporation of the hybrid system -with two electric motors- increases its efficiency and homologates a gasoline consumption of 4.3 liters / 100 km, with emissions of 96 g / km of CO2 (both figures in mixed WLTP cycle ). In Spain you can enjoy the eco label of the DGT.

Driving position of the Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid.

It has a 1.2 kWh lithium ion battery, a relatively small size as usual in this type of hybrid. The Clio E-Tech can be forced to run in ‘EV’ electric mode; According to the manufacturer, it has a maximum autonomy of 5 kilometers and the maximum speed that can be reached in electric is 75 km / h. Another peculiarity of the mechanics of the Clio E-Tech is that its automatic gearbox has no clutch or synchronizers.

Range and prices of the Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid: 3 finishes, from € 18,562

Renault has put this model for sale in Spain with a range that includes three trim levels: Intens, Zen and SL Edition, the latter generously equipped. The price for the basic finish Intens starts from 18,562 euros according to the configurator, a price subject to financing with the brand.

Renault Clio Intens E-Tech Hybrid: 18,562 euros

Renault Clio Zen E-Tech Hybrid: 19,582 euros

Renault Clio SL E-Tech Edition Hybrid: 21,182 euros

Standard equipment for the basic version includes air conditioning, electric exterior mirrors, EASY LINK multimedia system with a 7 “touch screen, emergency braking assistant, front and rear LED daytime running lights, automatic lighting of lights, maintenance assistant of lane, recognition of traffic signs and speed control.

Range and prices of the Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid.

The finish Zen adds to the above elements such as rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, rain sensor or interior LED lighting in the front seats.

The version SL E-Tech Edition It is the most equipped and includes the EASY LINK multimedia system with 9.3-inch screen and navigator, rear parking camera, Renault Multi-Sense, and an ‘Blue E-TECH’ exterior and interior design package with various decorative elements on color blue.

One of the cheapest hybrid cars on the market

With a starting price of just over 18,500 euros, the Clio E-Tech stands as one of the cheapest hybrid cars on the market. Only the Toyota Yaris Hybrid is cheaper (the stock of the outgoing generation is on sale from 15,350 euros), although the Clio is a car far superior to the Yaris in all aspects.

Other similar options in terms of price are the hybrid Kia Niro, which sells from 19,900 euros with a 141 HP hybrid mechanic; the Toyota Corolla, from 19,990 euros with an Active Tech finish; or the Hyundai IONIQ hybrid, on sale from 20,990 euros.

