The plug-in hybrid Renault Captur has already started to be manufactured in Spain, specifically in the factory that Renault has in Valladolid. The Captur has become one of the most popular SUVs on the market, ending last year as the third best-selling model of the French brand in our country. Now it begins its journey in electrification with a plug-in hybrid version that reaches the market with 50 km of electric autonomy and the ‘Zero emissions’ label of the DGT.

The new Renault Captur E-Tech Plug-in will be manufactured in exclusive at the Valladolid plant, from which it will be exported to all the international markets where Renault will market this version. Since the model was launched in 2013, 1.6 million Captur units have been produced at the Valladolid factory, of which 92 percent have been exported.

Despite being more than familiar with this model, the production of the Captur E-Tech Plug-in is an important milestone for Valladolid, since it is the first plug-in hybrid manufactured by the Renault Group.

This new plug-in hybrid SUV in the B segment will hit the market on next June, although its price has not yet been announced. The main alternatives to the Captur E-Tech Plug-in will be the 141 horsepower KIA Niro PHEV and the MINI Countryman SE ALL4.

Renault Captur E-Tech Plug-in hybrid plug-in.

Currently small hybrid SUVs are already on the market, such as the Toyota C-HR or the Hyundai Kona hybrid, there are few plug-in hybrid alternatives (versions with greater electric autonomy than a conventional hybrid, but also notably more expensive).

A plug-in hybrid SUV with 160 hp and 50 km of electric range

The new Renault Captur E-Tech Plug-in has 160 hp thanks to the combination of a gasoline engine with 1.6 liters of displacement, designed specifically for this version, and two electric motors.

The small electric propeller is a high voltage starter motor and cannot drive the car. The one with the highest power can move the car by itself, and combined with a 9.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, it allows you to drive up to 50 km in fully electric mode (65 km in circulation per city). This figure also allows you to benefit from the Zero emissions label of the DGT.

Next to the electrified Renault range will also arrive the new Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid and the Renault Mégane E-Tech Plug-in, which we already know its price in France.

