The Renault 5 is back and that’s just the tip of the iceberg

There is nothing we take worse than using the commercial slogans of car brands. But the novelties known in recent months confirm that Renault does not exaggerate when it refers to its project for the future – and present – with the term Renaulution. We are talking about a complex transformation plan, in which Renault intends to reinvent itself, to become a highly electrified brand. A plan in which the most striking and attractive novelty, the new Renault 5, is only the tip of the iceberg. The Renault 5 is back, but what other novelties is Renault preparing?

From left to right: Dacia Bigster (concept), Renault 5 (concept), Mobilize EZ1 Prototype, Alpine A521 (Formula 1).

Reform or revolution: the Renault plan

Renault defends that its plan for the coming years is a revolution. We will leave it to our readers to interpret whether the transformation that the diamond brand is preparing falls within the reforms that are expected to adapt to the times that come or, certainly, it is a revolution.

If we raise the bar to the point of defining the Renault project as a revolution, we should do the same with many other brands. But it is true that few manufacturers have announced such ambitious goals as those of the French brand.

Renault eVision Concept: preview of the new Mégane.

In 2025 there will be no diesel at Renault, nor any gasoline engine that is not supported by an electrical system. 65% of Renault’s sales in Europe will be electric and plug-in hybrids, cars that can move without emitting – locally – a gram of CO2and the remaining 35% will be hybrids. Between now and 2025, 10 new electric vehicles will reach the market at Renault, among which, how could it be less, will be the new Renault 5. In 2030 they expect their sales in Europe to be 90% dominated by electric and plug-in hybrids.

But Renault wants to completely transform its range, betting on more profitable products. Renault is strongly committed to higher segments, compacts and larger products with great added value. 45% of its sales in 2025 should be covered by cars in the C and D segments (Mégane, Scénic, Kadjar, Koleos, Talisman) and most of them would equip electric mechanics or plug-in hybrids.

The average price of the car that Renault will sell – according to its expectations – will be € 5,000 higher in 2023 and € 7,000 higher in 2025.

Sneak peek of the new Renault 5.

If we analyze all the news that Renault prepares, We note that the Renault 5 is nothing more than a coup d’état, a small novelty, within an accelerated transformation process that covers its entire range of products. If we could travel to the future and access a Renault dealer four years from now, we would see that it has nothing to do with what we know today. Who knows if the dealership idea, by then, will remain the same as the one that the sector has maintained for the past decades.

But The Renault 5 is very important for what it means. Luca de Meo himself referred to the capacity that this product can have to attract the public, to awaken the illusions of the most nostalgic, to convince a new generation of buyers, and even to motivate the Renault workforce.

We have very little data about this new Renault 5. But we can expect from it that it has a relatively accessible price – in the line of a segment B electric utility such as the Renault Zoe – and that it can have at least batteries in the vicinity of 50 kWh and a range of over 350 kilometers. . It is also expected to have a sports version with the Alpine seal.

Classic Renault 4.

Now, the Renault 5 might not be the only hit. Every time there are more details that point to the return of another classic, the return of the Renault 4. Renault’s plan could include the return of two classics, the R4, and the R5, which would share a platform, its modern vision of the product to which they pay tribute, its electric propulsion, but positioning the Renault 4 as a small crossover.

Stay tuned, because in the coming weeks, and in the coming months, we will continue to learn more about Renault’s exciting project.

