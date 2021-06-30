The Renault 4 of the 21st century is here, but is it what we see in these images?

The Renault 4 of the 21st century is getting closer and closer. Since the new Renault strategy was presented in January, which has already started its transformation process, into an electric car manufacturer, with proposals for all tastes, and all pockets, which will include the return of the Renault 5, the rumors Regarding a reinterpretation of the Renault 4 they have always been very present. Now, when will Renault’s plans finally be revealed regarding the return of one of the brand’s great classics?

We are looking forward to the next big announcements from Renault. This very week, Renault plans to announce new information regarding its electrification strategy, with a plan in which all the steps are very well measured to detail an entire transformation project that aims to minimize the presence of internal combustion and bet everything on the electric car.

In 2025 diesel will disappear from the Renault product range and its place will be taken by a whole series of electrified gasoline engines, micro-hybrids, full hybrids and plug-in hybrids. But the great bet of Renault goes through the pure electric. Of the 24 Groupe Renault launches that will take place between now and 2025 at least half will be fully electric cars.

Recreation of the new Renault 4 (ablueprintincident).

Meanwhile, some images emerge, the same ones that illustrate this post. Images that are advertised as a leak of the new Renault 4. Illustrations that would have been uncovered before its official presentation. An Instagram account (ablueprintincident), created for this purpose, has published these images that, in reality, They might not be that leak, but it is the most realistic image that we will have of the future Renault 4 before its presentation.

The images that illustrate this entry have been generated based on a three-dimensional modeling built on the illustrations, which in this case were filtered, which already in May showed us the silhouette of the future Renault 4.

Since the first advance of the Renault 5 was presented in January, the patent registry has included different entries that unequivocally point to the return of the Renault 4, starting with the aforementioned sketches, and continuing with trademarks such as Renault 4Ever.

Images of the new Renault 5.

The idea of ​​a new Renault 4 makes a lot of sense and its philosophy seems to be very clear. Renault unveiled in January the first preview of the new Renault 5, which will be a city car, electric, for all budgets and with a modern design, but recalling some aesthetic details of the classic Renault 5. If we understand the new Renault 5 as another vision attractive to the Renault Zoe concept, the Renault 4 would make all the sense in the world as a crossover proposition, sharing foundation, and technology, with the new Renault 5.

As we said, in the next few hours, days, and weeks, Renault will continue to reveal its launch plan for the next few years. And it will be very interesting to see what news is yet to be uncovered.

A few weeks ago we anticipated the possible return of another classic. The patent registration would have pointed, again, to the return of an emblematic Renault product. Renault has registered the EstafettE brand, making us dream of a modern reinterpretation of the classic Renault van, under an electric platform.

Stay tuned, because in the next few days there will be news.