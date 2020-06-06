increased personal computer sales shows a scenario that, if you take the pandemic out of the equation, it seems crazy. It is as if we were back in 2006. That is, before the iPhone (2007) and the new generation of smartphones with huge, touch screens arrived, the possibility of installing applications of all kinds (for which an old one was recycled industry word, app, coined in 1981) and exorbitant computing power and memory and storage capabilities. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Increased sales of personal computers shows a scenario that, if taken out the pandemic of the equation, it seems crazy. It is as if we were again in 2006. That is, before the iPhone (2007) and the new generation of smartphones with huge, tactile screens arrived, the possibility of installing applications of all nature (for which an old industry word, app, coined in 1981) was recycled and exorbitant computing power and memory and storage capabilities.

We all dazzle with these devices, although not in the same way. On the one hand, yes, obviously, it is like science fiction history to carry in your pocket almost all digital and even analog equipment (from a photo camera to a compass, let’s say), with GPS and Internet access and its services. Oh yes, well, and that is also a phone.

To get an idea, almost the only thing before the iPhone to have massive and consistent mobile email and instant messaging was the BlackBerry, whose user interface and operating system were as friendly as a velociraptor with gastritis. But email and messenger made it a cult device, loved by millions. Smartphones erased that idyll in one fell swoop and today BlackBerrys no longer exist.

But there was another look, it must be said that typical of this industry, in which smartphones and, a little later, in 2010, tablets, were going to lead conventional computers to extinction. Steve Jobs, who was always characterized by having a lucid look at the future, although not infrequently biased by his obsessions, declared that computers were actually like trucks; They weren’t going to go away, but far fewer people need a truck than a family sedan; the sedan would become the smartphone. Or the tablet.

Although any analogy fails from the ground up, something akin to what Jobs predicted occurred. Only, also typical of this industry, things did not turn out exactly as most augurs imagined.

The tablets turned out not to be as magical as intended and their sales never came close to that of smartphones. They found their niches (music playing, kids, some industrial apps, TV news anchors) and they stayed there. Smartphones, on the other hand, detonated the box office, and by 2012 or 2013 everything indicated that we were going towards a techno ecosystem dominated by notebooks and smartphones. That seemed to be the combination that covered all bases. You could watch a chapter of the series on your cell phone during lunchtime, at your work, but at night you would put the next one on a 42-inch smart TV or notebook.

Little by little, and especially because in Argentina technology is absurdly expensive, many people decided that WhatsApp, email and social networks were more than enough and, therefore, did not need a personal computer. They did not need it, in a large number of cases, because they had one on the office desk and did not work from home. The decline of these machines, all clones of the first IBM / PC in August 1981, seemed inevitable. To be entirely fair, this tanatic drive for digitization is not new. As if it were the result of his tireless eagerness to advance, he sees, paraphrasing the Sixth Sense character, dead technologies everywhere. It was even cool to give up those dinosaurs of computing. What’s more, the PC had already been written the obituary several times before. The word computing, so precise and exact to describe these disciplines, became outdated.

Now, however, there was an obvious fact: since 2011, when they reached a peak, the sale of computers had gone to the bottom of the sea (although, although nobody says so, it reached a plateau in 2014). It was obvious, the PC had gone down in history. The problem with the obvious facts is that they are not necessarily what they appear to be. It is obvious that the sun sets in the west. The truth is another. Earth is spinning. It occurred to me, thus, that he arrived at the newsroom, and although everyone had their smartphone, daily work was done on a desktop computer. Yes, desktop, and thanks for that, I hate the Lilliputian keyboards of most notebooks. Even more interesting: the ubiquitous WhatsApp was always on the PC screen. And if someone didn’t know how to do that rare magic trick and you explained it to them, I would thank you for such a revelation for six months straight. I exaggerate. Let’s do two months.

The newspaper we made with those desktop computers, the TV programs we edited on those workstations, the little games programmed on a huge screen and with robust keyboards were going to be consumed on a smartphone, right. But you couldn’t produce them on a cell phone. Quietly, dinosaurs were actually the flip side of cell phones. Therein lies one of the errors of the truck analogy. In practice, everyone kept using multiple PCs, only remotely or without noticing. If we buried computers with Linux, Mac OS X or Windows, not to mention the servers that make the internet work, goodbye WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Netflix. Email is accessed over the phone, but it works on server farms. The series with which you are killing time in these days of confinement is not edited on a cell phone. It could not be edited on a cell phone.

I mean, we all need several trucks. Only not parked at the front door. Now, with the quarantine and the explosion of work, education and other remote activities, we had to go out and buy a truck or update the one that we had packed in a closet.

But the paradox is that we did this because we needed more speed and more agility. Exactly the opposite of what one associates with trucks. Because, again, the analogy is broken from the bottom. Two such different technologies – trucks, computers – cannot be compared in this way. Trucks and cars, for example, are not complementary. You will continue to need the first ones even when you don’t have a car, because those big and heavy vehicles transport raw materials and products, not people. In addition, there are trains, ships, and planes that carry cargo. Should Jobs have used the bus analogy?

No, there is no possible comparison, and what actually seems to be happening is that both technologies, that of the PC, today turned into an ultra-light notebook, and that of the smartphone, are like the two sides of a sheet of paper or like the subject and predicate. They define each other.

I also have the impression that for many, this rediscovery of everything that can be done with a generous screen and a good keyboard, with enough computing power, with overlapping windows and with the mouse, is going to be a revelation. If so, we will end this lengthy and sterile discussion of another technology that has its death certificate sealed prematurely.

One day, relatively soon, the computers will be the size of a grain of rice and the screens and keyboards will be ubiquitous or even, if new materials are discovered (inevitable), mutable, capable of adapting to the needs of each person at all times. So we are going to realize that the digital revolution changed not only how we do almost everything, but also how we perceive the world. They were not cars and trucks. They were all computers.