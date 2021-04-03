The rematch: Mohamed Salah sent a clear message before seeing Real Madrid

Losing a Champions League final touches any player, especially pride, and Mohamed salah He still has in mind the defeat against Real Madrid in 2018 on the gramado of the Kiev stadium. And now he finally got his revenge.

Almost three years have passed since that painful 3 – 1 defeat for Liverpool, with the errors of Loris Karius, the Chilean goal of Gareth Bale and the injury of Mo. Salah half an hour into the game.

That entry by Sergio Ramos caused an acromio clavicular subluxation that took him out at minute 30 and was close to leaving him without a World Cup in Russia 2018.

“Let’s leave it in that I have a special desire to win the match and qualify for the semifinals. What is going to happen now is not going to change the outcome of the final in Kiev “, he told Marca about the first leg he will have against the White House on Tuesday in Madrid.

Of course, he will not be able to have a personal rematch against Sergio Ramos because the defender is injured and could even miss the return leg.

“That is over (…) That game is over, so I don’t think about that. I think about the team, everyone thinks about their team and everyone wants to win… That’s it, ”added the Egyptian, who knows that the Champions League is the only tournament Liverpool can win in 2021.