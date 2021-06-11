The rematch between Kiko Martínez and Zelfa Barrett postponed

The defeat of Kiko Martínez against Zelfa Barrett still hurts the Spanish fans. A defeat that only the judges saw and that caused great outrage, even among the British public. Eddie Hearn also criticized the scores and agreed to the popular request: a rematch. Matchroom, which will begin in a few days a new stage in which it reinforces its agreement with DAZN (it will begin to broadcast its evenings in the United Kingdom, where they were seen with Sky Sports) and for this it has organized a calendar with its best swords. Of course, they are still waiting to make all the fights official.

The central axis of its activity in summer will be the Fight Camp that the promoter already organized last summer at its headquarters in Essex. In one of those evenings, Kiko Martínez was scheduled to have his chance for revenge against Barrett. The forecast is for it to be at the end of July, but the fight has been postponed this Friday. The sudden death of the English boxer’s mother has postponed the fight.

Understandably, the fighter is not prepared to face a preparation and in combat next month. Therefore, from Matchroom they plan that this combat will take place in the month of September.