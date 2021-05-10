The rematch between Kiko Martínez and Zelfa Barrett confirmed

For the end of July the rematch match between the English Zelfa barrett (25-1, 15 KO) and the Spanish Kiko Martinez (41-10-2, 29 KO), after the first match in which the Briton unfairly won last February in London.

The fight will take place in England, but the disadvantage for Kiko will be that it will again take place in the super featherweight category, giving an advantage to the tallest and sturdy fighter from Manchester.

In February the judges gave an exaggerated victory to the local fighter, since Kiko deserved at least one draw. Perhaps now Barrett has learned his lesson and knows better how to handle the former world and European champion, or on the contrary, Kiko will manage to arrive with more precise hands to knock out Barrett.

It is a fight for Kiko to receive a good bag, since his future goes through an important fight in the bantamweight or super bantamweight, perhaps for the European against Andoni Gago.